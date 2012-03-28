SINGAPORE, March 28 Singapore shares could slip on
Wednesday after Tokyo and Seoul stocks both opened lower, but
Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest builder of offshore
rigs, may rise after announcing it has signed a letter of intent
worth $315 million.
Keppel said the deal is for semi-submersible accommodation
rigs it will build for Floatel International Ltd.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990
USD/JPY 83.06 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1925 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1680.49 0.03% 0.450
US CRUDE 106.88 -0.42% -0.450
DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90
ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near
> U.S. bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy
> Euro falls to session low vs dollar on Bernanke
> Gold drops more in late trade after options expiry
> Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs
Stocks and factors to watch:
- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its Co-President Gan
Seow Ann has decided to resign after 11 years with the bourse but
will stay on as an adviser.
- OTTO MARINE LTD
- Singapore's Otto Marine proposed on Wednesday a rights issue
to raise around S$75.6 million ($60 million). The firm plans to
issue up to 945.21 million shares at S$0.08 each, on the basis of
one rights share for every two existing shares.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.49
percent on Tuesday to 3,018.91 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.33 percent to
13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.28
percent to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.07 percent to 3,120.35.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Watson)