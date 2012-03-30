Singapore shares may see a slow start as Wall Street closed
mixed overnight on data that showed declines in weekly U.S.
jobless claims may be leveling off in a sign that the improving
job market may be stalling.
Singapore's design and manufacturing company Amtek
Engineering may be in focus as it offers the highest
yield among 32 stocks in Singapore's industrials sector tracked
by at least three analysts. It currently has a dividend yield of
7.4 percent and strong cashflows.
> Dow edged up as Wall St cuts losses near quarter's end
> Prices up as jobless figures encourage monetary ease
> Euro slips, yen rises; Spanish budget ahead
> Gold edges down, pares losses as quarter-end nears
> Oil falls, SPR release talks encourages profit-taking
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- AVIC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LTD
- Singapore-listed shipbuilding company AVIC International
Investments Ltd secured a $60 million contract to
build five service vessels, which will be built at the group's
subcontracted shipyards in china and are scheduled for delivery
in 2013.
-- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore's Nera Telecommunications Ltd and its
wholly-owned subsidiaries Nera Networks and Nera
Telecommunications AS have received purchase orders of about
S$30.9 million ($24.54 million) to supply, deliver and install
engineering service of microwave radio equipment and supply
point-of-sale terminals.
-- YOMA STRATEGIC LTD
- Singapore-listed Myanmar property firm announced an
interim dividend of S$0.005 per share. For the nine months ended
December 31 2011, the company had a net profit attributable to
shareholders of S$3.8 million.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.73 percent on Thursday to 2,994.09 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.15
percent to 13,145.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
retreated 0.16 percent to 1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.31 percent to 3,095.36.
($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Mark Tay)