SINGAPORE, April 2 Singapore shares may rise on Monday, helped by stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data which eased worries of an global economic slowdown. DBS Group Ltd may be in focus after it said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 67.37 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon from an arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings for S$6.2 billion ($4.93 billion) in new shares. The shares of Singapore's largest bank are currently suspended. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.47 0.37% 5.190 USD/JPY 82.91 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2357 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1672.64 0.28% 4.740 US CRUDE 103.5 0.47% 0.490 DOW JONES 13212.04 0.50% 66.22 ASIA ADRS 129.43 0.61% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks and factors to watch: -- PROPERTY - Property stocks may also be in focus after the Urban Redevelopment Authority releases advance estimates for private home prices for the first quarter at around 0030 GMT. Several analysts said URA index may show private home prices fell in the first quarter from the last three months of 2011. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Asia Pacific Breweries said on Friday the proposed sale of its 50 percent-owned Heineken-APB (China) Pte Ltd to China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd could not be completed as an agreement was unable to be reached. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech said it will buy an 80 percent stake in two wastewater treatment plants in Fujian province, China, for 116 million yuan ($18.4 million). - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.55 percent on Friday to 3,010.46 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.50 percent to 13,212.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 1,408.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.12 percent at 3,091.57. ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)