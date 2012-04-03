SINGAPORE, April 3 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday, after firm manufacturing data from the United States overnight lifted Wall Street. Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest rig builder, may be in focus after it said it secured a $568 million contract to build an ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig for a subsidiary of offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd . ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570 USD/JPY 81.66 -0.48% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1892 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1678.49 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE 104.91 -0.30% -0.330 DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45 ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St starts second quarter with rally > Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone > Yen firmer, Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Gold pushes higher with oil, stocks on data > Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data Stocks and factors to watch: -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS said it will lift the trading halt on its shares at 0030 GMT, after announcing its plan to buy Indonesia's Bank Danamon BDMN.JK for $7.24 billion. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig builder, has secured a repeat order to build a jackup rig for Mexican drilling service company Perforadora Central SA de CV worth $205 million, the Singapore firm said on Monday. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Property developer CapitaLand said on Monday Margaret Goh Li Li will join the company as chief executive officer of special projects with effect from April 16. -- RYOBI KISO HOLDINGS LTD - Ryobi Kiso said its subsidiary and joint venture partner has been awarded a new contract in Vietnam worth about S$27.3 million, to do foundation works for a development in Ho Chi Minh City. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.19 percent on Monday to 3,016.07 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.40 percent to 13,264.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.75 percent to 1,419.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.91 percent higher at 3,119.70. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Sugtia Katyal)