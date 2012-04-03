SINGAPORE, April 3 Singapore shares may open
higher on Tuesday, after firm manufacturing data from the United
States overnight lifted Wall Street.
Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest
rig builder, may be in focus after it said it secured a $568
million contract to build an ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig
for a subsidiary of offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd
.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570
USD/JPY 81.66 -0.48% -0.390
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1892 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1678.49 0.07% 1.240
US CRUDE 104.91 -0.30% -0.330
DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45
ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St starts second quarter with rally
> Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone
> Yen firmer, Aussie eyes RBA rate decision
> Gold pushes higher with oil, stocks on data
> Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- DBS said it will lift the trading halt on its shares at
0030 GMT, after announcing its plan to buy Indonesia's Bank
Danamon BDMN.JK for $7.24 billion.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig builder, has
secured a repeat order to build a jackup rig for Mexican
drilling service company Perforadora Central SA de CV worth $205
million, the Singapore firm said on Monday.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Property developer CapitaLand said on Monday Margaret Goh
Li Li will join the company as chief executive officer of
special projects with effect from April 16.
-- RYOBI KISO HOLDINGS LTD
- Ryobi Kiso said its subsidiary and joint venture partner
has been awarded a new contract in Vietnam worth about S$27.3
million, to do foundation works for a development in Ho Chi Minh
City.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.19 percent on Monday to 3,016.07 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.40
percent to 13,264.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
climbed 0.75 percent to 1,419.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index
ended 0.91 percent higher at 3,119.70.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Sugtia Katyal)