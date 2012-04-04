SINGAPORE, April 4 Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower, but
data showing that the city-state's manufacturing sector expanded
for a second consecutive month in March may provide some
supports.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd will be in focus after
lawmakers from two of Indonesia's top political parties voiced
opposition to the Singapore bank's bid to take over local lender
Bank Danamon.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.38 -0.4% -5.660
USD/JPY 82.84 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3024 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1646.09 0.08% 1.260
US CRUDE 104 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49% -64.94
ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26% -1.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed
> 10-year US notes extend price losses, fall a point
> Dollar up vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus stance softens
> Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes
> Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings on
Wednesday requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending
an announcement.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said on Tuesday its marine arm, ST Marine,
has partnered with Swedish Kockums AB to form a joint venture
company called Fortis Marine Solutions Pte Ltd. ST Marine will
hold a 51 percent stake in Fortis Marine and Kockums the
remaining 49 percent.
-- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore's Nera Telecommunications and its associated
company had received purchase orders worth around S$27.5 million
($21.9 million), Nera said on Tuesday.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.04 percent lower on Tuesday to 3,014.98 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.49 percent
to 13,199.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.40 percent to 1,413.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.20 percent to 3,113.57.
($1 = 1.2544 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)