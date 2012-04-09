SINGAPORE, April 9 Singapore shares are likely
to fall on Monday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened more
than one percent lower, weighed by concerns about sluggish
economic recovery in the United States following
weaker-than-expected jobs data.
U.S. markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.
Singapore's Global Logistic Properties may be in
focus after announcing it had leased out 52,000 square metres in
Tokyo. The new leases brought GLP's Japan portfolio occupancy
rate to 98.8 percent, it said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1398.08 -0.06% -0.880
USD/JPY 81.37 -0.18% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0491 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1642.69 0.76% 12.470
US CRUDE 102.15 -1.12% -1.160
DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61
ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Disappointing March jobs report sends US futures lower
> US bond prices surge on weak March US jobs growth
> Dollar falls after US jobs data disappoint
> Gold edges up; dull US jobs data revives QE talk
> Oil falls over $1, reverses most of Thursday's gains
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore's Tiger Airways said on Thursday out of the
gross proceeds of around S$158.4 million ($125.8 million) raised
from the budget carrier's rights issue, a further S$20.3 million
had been used to fund the acquisition of aircraft and associated
aircraft pre-delivery payments.
-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Singapore's Frasers Commercial Trust had entered into an
agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia for a loan
facility of A$86 million ($88.7 million) mainly to finance the
acquisition of 50 percent interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre
in Canberra.
- Singapore and U.S. stocks were closed last Friday for Good
Friday holiday.
($1 = 0.9700 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)