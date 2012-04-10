SINGAPORE, April 10 Singapore shares may rise on Tuesday after both Tokyo and Seoul bourses opened higher, with investors likely to keep a close eye on trade data from China, the world's second-largest economy. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd may be in focus after announcing its marine arm had won a contract worth about S$880 million ($699 million) to design and build four patrol vessels for Oman's navy. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1382.2 -1.14% -15.880 USD/JPY 81.74 0.25% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0492 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1643.39 0.17% 2.760 US CRUDE 102.31 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 12929.59 -1.00% -130.55 ASIA ADRS 125.55 -1.35% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry > US bond yields drop to 4-week low on weak jobs report > Euro up in thin trade, jobs data fans QE3 talk > Gold up 1 pct as market hopes for Fed easing > Oil falls on Iran talks, weak US jobs data Stocks and factors to watch: GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties said on Monday it had seen strong leasing demand for its facilities, with newly signed leasing agreements totalling 52,600 square metres (sqm) in Shanghai and 16,000 sqm in Ningbo, China. SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it is consulting the public on proposed rule changes to improve the regulatory framework for direct access to its securities market, in preparation for the ASEAN Trading Link. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.9 percent on Monday to 2,960.10 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.00 percent to 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.14 percent to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.08 percent to 3,047.08. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)