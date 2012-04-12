SINGAPORE, April 12 Singapore shares could get a boost on Thursday from an overnight rebound in U.S. equities on an encouraging start to earnings season and improved investor sentiment after a European Central Bank policymaker said bond-buying was still an option to help Spain. Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd makes its trading debut, after its $194 million initial public offering was about 31 times subscribed. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1368.71 0.74% 10.120 USD/JPY 80.93 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0298 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1658.59 0.07% 1.140 US CRUDE 102.56 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars > U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday > Yen off highs, euro edges up as Spain worries ease > Gold eases after 4-day rally, palladium off > Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound Stocks and factors to watch: -- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS LTD - Technics Oil and Gas said its second quarter net profit rose 12 percent to S$6.1 million from a year ago, helped by a rise in contribution from its subsidiaries. -- LIAN BENG GROUP - Construction company Lian Beng said its nine-month net profit rose 10 percent to S$40.5 million from a year ago, helped by improving gross profit margins. Revenue decreased 12 percent to S$333.7 million, mainly due to lower construction work recognised. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.21 percent on Wednesday to 2,946.44 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.7 percent to 12,805.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.74 percent to 1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.84 percent to 3,016.46. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)