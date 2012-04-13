SINGAPORE, April 13 Singapore shares may open up on Friday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis, with the world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd likely to be in focus. Keppel Corp said on Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to build five semi-submersible rigs for Sete Brasil for around $4.12 billion, paving the way for what will be the biggest-ever deal for the Singapore firm. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.57 1.38% 18.860 USD/JPY 80.91 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0439 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1675.06 0.00% 0.080 US CRUDE 103.8 0.15% 0.160 DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19 ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street rallies as global fears ebb, Google up late > US bond prices fall but 30-year sale results curb loss > Euro, Aussie hold gains as China data looms > Gold rallies more than 1 pct in rebound > Crude rises as China GDP talk lifts markets Stocks and factors to watch: - SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES - Singapore conglomerate Sembcorp Industries on Thursday confirmed its interest in the energy-from-waste asset of Germany utility E.ON, which sources said could be worth as much as 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion). - EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil services firm Ezra said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit nearly tripled to $22.1 million from a year earlier, with its subsea services division helping to lift revenue. - STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Thursday it won a new contract for the design and construction of one anchor-handling tug supply vessel for Iceman AS. The value of the contract was not disclosed. - CIVMEC LTD - Australian construction and engineering firm Civmec will start trading on the Singapore Exchange. The company sold 101 million shares at S$0.40 each. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.08 percent on Thursday to 2,978.14 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.41 percent to 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.38 percent to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.30 percent to 3,055.55. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)