SINGAPORE, April 16 Singapore shares may open
lower on Monday following losses on Wall Street, dragged by
renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes after rising bond
yields in Spain spooked investors.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1370.26 -1.25% -17.310
USD/JPY 80.98 0.11% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9928 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1652.79 -0.35% -5.790
US CRUDE 102.36 -0.46% -0.470
DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05% -136.99
ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26% -1.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St ends worst two weeks since November
> Global growth concerns push yields below 2 pct
> Euro pressured as debt worries fester
> Gold falls almost 1.5 pct in end-of-week liquidation
> Oil slips as China growth lags forecast
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings
posted on Friday an 11.6 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit to S$84.1 million ($67.42 million), helped by higher
rental income.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Southeast Asia's largest property firm CapitaLand said it
has sold 125 out of 180 units of its new residential development
in Singapore, Sky Habitat, as of Sunday evening.
The average price of units sold ranged from S$1,747 per
square foot for a one-bedroom unit to S$1,642 per square foot
for a four-bedroom unit, CapitaLand said.
-- LIONGOLD CORP LTD
- Goldmining firm LionGold said it has made a takeover bid
for Australia gold producer Castlemaine Goldfields Ltd
in a deal worth A$50.3 million.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.33 percent on Friday to 2,987.82 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.05 percent
to 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.25 percent to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 1.45 percent to 3,011.33.
($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)