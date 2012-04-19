SINGAPORE, April 19 Singapore shares are
expected to open weaker on Thursday after disappointing results
from major technology companies, IBM and Intel
pushed U.S. markets lower.
Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig-builder,
will be in focus ahead of its first quarter results due later on
the day.
MARKET SNAP SHOT @
00:15
GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET
CHG CHG
S&P 500 1,387.76 -0.22% -3.020
USD/JPY 81.25 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD $1,641.6 0.02% 0.320
US CRUDE $104.29 0.09% 0.090
DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79
ASIA ADRS 126.47 0.01% 0.01
> Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag
> U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction
> Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs
> Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak
> Oil falls as U.S. inventories rise a 4th week
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp, reported a
70.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to S$141.9
million ($113.5 million), mainly due to contributions from
property trading with the completion of several projects in
Singapore and China.
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD
- Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest
container shipping company in terms of capacity, priced its
S$400 million bond maturing in 2017 at 4.25 percent.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
- United Envirotech said it has been awarded a 216 million
yuan ($34.27 million) engineering procurement and construction
project to build a 100,000 cubic meter per day drinking water
plant in Shandong province, China. The project is expected to be
completed by end of 2013.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.47 percent on Wednesday to 3,000.58 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.63 percent
to 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.41 percent to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.37 percent 3,031.45.
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartano; Editing by Richard Pullin)