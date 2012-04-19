SINGAPORE, April 19 Singapore shares are expected to open weaker on Thursday after disappointing results from major technology companies, IBM and Intel pushed U.S. markets lower. Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig-builder, will be in focus ahead of its first quarter results due later on the day. MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 00:15 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG CHG S&P 500 1,387.76 -0.22% -3.020 USD/JPY 81.25 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,641.6 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE $104.29 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.47 0.01% 0.01 > Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag > U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction > Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs > Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak > Oil falls as U.S. inventories rise a 4th week Stocks and factors to watch: -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp, reported a 70.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to S$141.9 million ($113.5 million), mainly due to contributions from property trading with the completion of several projects in Singapore and China. -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest container shipping company in terms of capacity, priced its S$400 million bond maturing in 2017 at 4.25 percent. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - United Envirotech said it has been awarded a 216 million yuan ($34.27 million) engineering procurement and construction project to build a 100,000 cubic meter per day drinking water plant in Shandong province, China. The project is expected to be completed by end of 2013. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.47 percent on Wednesday to 3,000.58 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.63 percent to 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.41 percent to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.37 percent 3,031.45. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartano; Editing by Richard Pullin)