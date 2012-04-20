SINGAPORE, April 20 Singapore shares are expected to open down on Friday after U.S. labor market data showed more signs of weakness. But record quarterly net profit from Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, might boost investor sentiment. Keppel reported on Thursday a forecast-smashing 141 percent rise in its first quarter net profit, helped by a jump in earnings from its property division, and said it was confident about prospects for its key offshore and marine division. MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 23:40 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,376.92 -0.59% -8.220 USD/JPY 81.61 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.968 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,640.8 -0.10% -1.640 US CRUDE $102.58 0.30% 0.290 DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53% -68.65 ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06% -0.07 > Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags > U.S. bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy > Euro climbs vs U.S. dollar, yen in volatile trade > Gold falls for fifth day, silver demand seen higher > Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease Stocks and factors to watch: -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - CapitaCommercial Trust reported a 3.3 percent rise in its first quarter distribution per unit to 1.90 Singapore cents, despite a 3.9 percent fall in gross revenue due to lower occupancy rates and expiring rents outpacing new signings. -- MAPPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust reported a 8.24 percent rise in its quarterly distribution per unit to 1.70 Singapore cents for the three months ended in March. -- COSCO CORPORATION (SINGAPORE) LTD - COSCO said on Thursday its COSCO Shipyard Group unit had secured a contract to build two self erecting drilling tender barges worth around $220 million. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.25 percent on Thursday to 3,008.21 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.53 percent to 12,964.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.59 percent to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.79 percent 3,007.56. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)