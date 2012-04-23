SINGAPORE, April 23 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Monday following a mixed performance in U.S. stocks, with rubber producer GMG Global Ltd likely to be in focus after reporting a 24.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit from a year ago. GMG Global reported S$11.7 million ($9.4 million) in net profit for the three months ended March 31, down from S$15.5 million a year earlier, partly hit by a fall in the average selling price of rubber. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1378.53 0.12% 1.610 USD/JPY 81.56 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1642.74 0.05% 0.870 US CRUDE 103.86 -0.02% -0.030 DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16 ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh > US bond prices steady, investors eye policy meetings > Euro takes a breather, China data in focus > Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop; volume, options eyed > Oil rises on improved German sentiment Stocks and factors to watch: -- DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Dyna-Mac Holdings said on Friday it had secured two new fabrication contracts from SBM Offshore N.V. and Bumi Armada Bhd at a provisional sum of $31.6 million. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD - Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) said on Friday it had secured a $125 million syndicated revolving credit facility. ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and United Overseas Bank Ltd will arrange the facility. -- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed gold miner CNMC Goldmine had requested on Monday for a halt in the trading of its shares pending release of an announcement. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.46 percent on Friday to 2,994.48 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.50 percent to 13,029.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.12 percent to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.24 percent to 3,000.45. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)