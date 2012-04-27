SINGAPORE, April 27 Singapore shares may open up
on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on upbeat housing data and good
corporate results, with Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group
Holdings likely to be in focus after it posted strong
first-quarter earnings.
DBS had a surprise 16 percent gain in first-quarter profit,
beating analysts' expectations as interest margins came in
higher than expected.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1399.98 0.67% 9.290
USD/JPY 81.08 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9243 -- -0.023
SPOT GOLD 1655.99 -0.08% -1.290
US CRUDE 104.09 -0.44% -0.460
DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90
ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
- SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company,
confirmed on Friday it sold its 3.98 percent stake in Taiwan's
Far EasTone Telecommunications for around T$ 8.03
billion ($273.3 million).
-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Mapletree reported on Thursday fourth-quarter distribution
per unit of 1.554 Singapore cents, beating its forecast by 18.4
percent, helped by contributions from its Alexandra Retail
Centre and VivoCity mall as well as lower interest costs on
borrowings.
-- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT
- Starhill said on Thursday its first-quarter distribution
per unit was unchanged from a year earlier at 1.07 Singapore
cents. It said the occupancy rate for its portfolio remained
high at 99 percent on firm rental demand.
-- ROXY-PACIFIC HOLDINGS LTD
- Roxy-Pacific said on Thursday its subsidiary agreed to
acquire a freehold residential site, Jade Towers, in Singapore
for S$106.3 million ($85.7 million). The site has a total land
area of 92,412 square feet, the firm said.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.06 percent higher on Thursday to 2,981.47 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.87 percent
to 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.67
percent to 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
0.69 percent to 3,050.61.
($1 = 1.2412 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 29.3810 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)