SINGAPORE, May 22 Singapore shares may rise on
Tuesday, after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks advanced more than
one percent in early trading, with Global Logistic Properties
Ltd (GLP) likely to be in focus.
GLP said its 50-50 joint venture with the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board is developing a $169 million logistics
facility in Aikawa, Japan, its third such development.
The facility is expected to be completed in December 2013
and some 35 percent of it has been pre-leased to an existing
customer, GLP said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1315.99 1.6% 20.770
USD/JPY 79.38 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7568 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1593.15 0.04% 0.600
US CRUDE 92.83 0.28% 0.260
DOW JONES 12504.48 1.09% 135.10
ASIA ADRS 114.50 1.53% 1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street rebounds, but investors dump Facebook
> Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking, before supply
> Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting
> Gold eases after failing to breach $1,600/oz
> Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD
- Transport operator ComfortDelGro said on Monday its
subsidiary had sold its entire stake in Shenyang ComfortDelGro
Bus Co Ltd to Shenyang Metro Bus Co Ltd for 248.35 million yuan
($39.3 million).
-- ARMARDA GROUP LTD
- Armarda Group said on Monday it expects to report a loss
for the 15 months ended March mainly due to low contributions
from sales, certain impairments and an increase of expenses.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.40 percent on Monday to 2,790.16 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.09 percent
to 12,504.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.60
percent to 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
2.46 percent to 2,847.21.
($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)