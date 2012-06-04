SINGAPORE, June 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1278.04 -2.46% -32.290 USD/JPY 78.15 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4554 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1620.59 -0.31% -5.010 US CRUDE 82.77 -0.55% -0.460 DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22% -274.88 ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets lick wounds after tumbling on US jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall, Thai stocks lead regional loss STOCKS TO WATCH -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Offshore services provider Swiber said on Monday its joint venture firm, PT Rajawali Swiber Cakrawala, had won a contract worth around $175 million from an oil major for offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation works in Indonesia. The scope of work for Swiber's consortium partner, PT SMOE Indonesia, is worth about $63 million. PT SOME Indonesia is a unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine. -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK - Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT), Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping firm listed in Jakarta and Singapore, said on Friday FTI Consulting had stepped down as an advisor for the company's restructuring. After announcing a debt standstill, BLT had contracted FTI to oversee its restructuring in January as mandated by major banks. -- CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD - Chasen Holdings said on Saturday it is acquiring a logistics hub facility in Singapore for S$32 million ($24.7 million). Chasen said the acquisition will double its capacity and position it to secure more turnkey relocation projects. MARKET NEWS > US futures mixed after Friday's big sell-off > Weak jobs data knock US yields to new lows > Dollar falls vs yen, euro after US jobs data > Gold vaults 4 pct for biggest 1-day rise in 3 years > Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2949 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)