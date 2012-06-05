Following are some company-related and market news items that could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY JPY= 78.96 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6153 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1563.15 0.08% 1.250 US CRUDE CLc1 87.69 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES .DJI 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on hope new debt plan in works SE ASIA STOCKS-Extend drop as investors head for exit STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications launched on Monday Singapore's first 4G service for consumer smartphone users, offering mobile Internet access up to five times faster than existing 3G-based services. The telecommunications firm also unveiled new pricing plans for its mobile services that take effect from July 1, under which the cap on free mobile data use will be cut to as low as 2 GB, down from 12 GB now. -- FRASER AND NEAVE - Frasers Hospitality, the serviced residences unit of Fraser and Neave, said it will launch three more properties in Oman and Saudi Arabia by next year, bringing the total number of Middle East properties it owns to six. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag > Bonds fall on profit-taking > Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets > Gold falls after data-inspired rally; Europe in focus > Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)