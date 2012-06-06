(Refiles to add dateline)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1285.5 0.57% 7.320
USD/JPY 78.72 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.571 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.06% 0.940
US CRUDE 84.39 0.12% 0.100
DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22% 26.49
ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04% 1.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Spain warning, stocks gain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks falter on politics;others up
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said the daily average value of
securities traded fell 20 percent in May from a year ago, but
the daily average volume of derivatives grew 31 percent to
320,715 contracts.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said it has been
awarded a series of projects worth a total of $830 million,
including work for offshore construction projects and vessel
chartering services in Asia.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rebounds but mood still sour
> Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP
> Gold eases, focus shifting to key economic events
> Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing ny Ron Popeski)