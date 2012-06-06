(Refiles to add dateline) SINGAPORE, June 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.5 0.57% 7.320 USD/JPY 78.72 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.571 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.06% 0.940 US CRUDE 84.39 0.12% 0.100 DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22% 26.49 ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04% 1.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Spain warning, stocks gain SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks falter on politics;others up STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - Singapore Exchange said the daily average value of securities traded fell 20 percent in May from a year ago, but the daily average volume of derivatives grew 31 percent to 320,715 contracts. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said it has been awarded a series of projects worth a total of $830 million, including work for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering services in Asia. MARKET NEWS > Wall St rebounds but mood still sour > Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP > Gold eases, focus shifting to key economic events > Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing ny Ron Popeski)