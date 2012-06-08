SINGAPORE, June 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.99 -0.01% -0.140 USD/JPY 79.7 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1591.26 0.13% 2.110 US CRUDE 83.58 -1.46% -1.240 DOW JONES 12460.96 0.37% 46.17 ASIA ADRS 113.54 0.41% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as China offsets Bernanke, gold falls SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer, S&P upgrade buoys Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam said on Thursday it had acquired Kayass Enterprises S.A.'s dairy products and beverages business in Nigeria for $66.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive from 2014 fiscal year, Olam said. Olam said Kayass should deliver 20 percent in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin by 2016 fiscal year and generate an equity internal rate of return of 35 percent. Kayass operates a dairy products and beverages manufacturing plant and a milk powder packaging facility in Lagos. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Thursday it will launch dual currency trading for exchange traded funds (ETFs) on June 15, which it said will provide investors with trading flexibility in accessing ETFs denominated in a foreign currency. -- PSL HOLDINGS LTD - PSL Holdings, a Singapore engineering firm which is venturing into coal mining, requested on Friday for a halt in the trading of its share pending the release of an announcement. MARKET NEWS > S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke > US bonds rise as Bernanke keeps door open on stimulus > Euro, Aussie deflated by Fed; China data looms > Gold tumbles again after Fed offers few easing hints > Oil slips as hopes fade for US Fed stimulus ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)