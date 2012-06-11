SINGAPORE, June 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.66 0.81% 10.670 USD/JPY 79.56 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7036 -- 0.072 SPOT GOLD 1600.99 0.45% 7.140 US CRUDE 86.33 2.65% 2.230 DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24 ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets buoyed by EU aid for Spanish banks SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge lower; Thai stocks rebound STOCKS TO WATCH - KEPPEL LAND LTD - Ang Wee Gee will become chief executive of Singapore developer Keppel Land Ltd from Jan 1, the property arm of the world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp said on Friday. - BBR HOLDINGS (S) LTD - BBR Holdings said on Friday it had won a S$102.7 million ($80 million) contract from the Singapore University of Technology and Design for the first phase of construction of housing and sports facilities for a campus in Singapore. - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam said on Friday it may buy up to 10.0 percent of its total number of issued shares, or up to 244,230,986 shares, at a maximum price of 105 percent of the average closing price of the last five market days at the time of acquisition. All shares purchased under the share buyback programme may be held as treasury shares or cancelled, Olam said. - SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said on Friday its aerospace arm had made a successful bid for the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and certain assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc for $49.7 million at a bankruptcy auction. Vision Technologies Aerospace will also assume selected liabilities estimated at $6.2 million. The acquisition is contingent upon the approval of the sale by the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware on June 12, 2012. - FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Ltd, the manager of Fortune REIT, said it had from June 6 to June 8 sold around 709,000 units of Fortune REIT at an average price of HK$4.40 ($0.57) each. ARA Asset Management now holds 7,460,829 units. MARKET NEWS > US futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal > US Treasury bond futures tumble on Spain relief > Euro slides as euro zone risks escalate > Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed > Crude oil rises $2 on Spain rescue, Iran ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2857 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)