SINGAPORE, June 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.93 -1.26% -16.730 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.23% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5877 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1591.05 -0.24% -3.900 US CRUDE 81.55 -1.39% -1.150 DOW JONES 12411.23 -1.14% -142.97 ASIA ADRS 111.88 -0.59% -0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on Spain bank bailout uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Gain on Spain; large caps rally boost for Thais STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it has renewed the contract of its chief executive Magnus Bocker for another three years as global turmoil hurts the bourse operator's trading volumes and delays high-profile listings. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties said on Monday its subsidiary had signed a 20-year lease agreement with Beijing Aviation Ground Service Co for 60,000 square metres of facilities at Beijing Capital International Airport. The lease, with contract value of 850 million yuan ($134 million) for the first 10 years, is GLP's largest lease by value, the company said. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday its Singapore unit carried 339,000 passengers in May, a 5 percent increase from a year earlier. Its Australian unit carried 112,000 passengers, down 55 percent from a year earlier, as it operated at a reduced capacity and on a more limited schedule. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD - China Aviation Oil Singapore, the largest physical jet fuel trader in Asia Pacific, said on Monday its syndicated loan facility had increased to $145 million from $125 million, with the addition of China Construction Bank Corp as a mandated lead arranger. MARKET NEWS > Spain bailout rally brief as Wall Street slides > Bond prices up, Spain disappointment spurs safety bid > Euro falls on debt worries over Spain's bank rescue > Gold up but off highs as Spanish aid disappoints > Brent crude slips more than $1 on euro zone concerns