SINGAPORE, June 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.1 1.08% 14.220 USD/JPY 79.45 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6351 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1622.16 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE 84.32 0.49% 0.410 DOW JONES 12651.91 1.24% 155.53 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.53% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks jump as cenbanks ready to act SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-week low, Manila rise ends STOCKS TO WATCH -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said it has won a contract worth 1.4 billion Norwegian crown ($235 million) to design and build an advanced offshore subsea construction vessel for Ocean Installer and Solstad Offshore. - STX OSV also said it has entered into a letter of intent with Troms Offshore Supply for the design and construction of a platform supply vessel. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas said a subsidiary has entered into a new master agreement with the rail systems division of German conglomerate Siemens under which Siemens will continue to engage with Midas as a preferred supplier of aluminum profiles. MARKET NEWS > Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act > U.S. bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale > Euro advances on possible central bank action > Gold up on weak US data, extends win streak to five > Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady ($1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)