Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1342.84 1.03% 13.740
USD/JPY 79.15 0.33% 0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6453 -- 0.060
SPOT GOLD 1618.49 -0.57% -9.300
US CRUDE 85.01 1.17% 0.980
DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91% 115.26
ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59% 1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps in relief rally after Greek vote
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on
week
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines filled 66.9 percent of the available
space on its planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April
and slightly below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said on Monday its unit, Vision
Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, had received approval from
the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware
to acquire the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and certain
assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc.
-- K-REIT ASIA
- K-REIT Asia said on Friday it expects a higher annual
distributable income from the conversion of BFC Development Pte
Ltd, which holds Marina Bay Financial Centre Phase 1, to a
limited liability partnership as the income generated by the
property will not be subject to corporate income tax.
K-REIT Asia owns a one-third stake in BFC Development LLP.
MARKET NEWS
> US futures rise after Greek election
> US bond futures drop on Greek election result
> Euro reaches one-month high on Greek vote results
> Gold falls after Greek vote, snaps 6-day rise
> Oil up as pro-bailout Greek parties set for majority
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)