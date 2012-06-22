SINGAPORE, June 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.51 -2.23% -30.180 USD/JPY 80.04 -0.21% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6179 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1565.99 0.04% 0.570 US CRUDE 78.36 0.20% 0.160 DOW JONES 12573.57 -1.96% -250.82 ASIA ADRS 114.42 -2.78% -3.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, gold sink on growth worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; global economy woes weigh STOCKS TO WATCH - KEPPEL LAND LTD - Property developer Keppel Land said it has appointed its chief financial officer Loh Chin Hua as a non-independent, non-executive director on its board as a member of its audit committee. - OCEANUS GROUP LTD - Oceanus, a Singapore-listed producer of the gourmet mollusc abalone, said late on Thursday that two substantial shareholders will transfer a large block of shares to the firm's former CEO. MARKET NEWS > Wall St suffers worst loss in three weeks > Prices rise higher as US economic data disappoints > Dollar rebounds as global growth jitters hit risk > Gold drops 2.5 pct after data stirs deflation fears > Oil falls below $90 for first time since Dec 2010 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)