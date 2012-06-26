SINGAPORE, June 26 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1313.72 -1.6% -21.300
USD/JPY 79.65 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.616 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1585.28 0.08% 1.200
US CRUDE 79.3 0.11% 0.090
DOW JONES 12502.66 -1.09% -138.12
ASIA ADRS 113.08 -1.94% -2.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on European summit doubts
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine up on earnings hopes
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- K-REIT ASIA
- Singapore's K-REIT Asia, a real estate investment trust
managed by Keppel Land, said on Monday it will buy
12.39 percent of the partnership that owns Ocean Financial
Centre, raising its stake to almost 100 percent.
The acquisition price works out to S$261.6 million or about
S$2,380 per square foot of net lettable area, net of rental
support of S$24.1 million.
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP
- Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said on Monday it
is setting aside another S$500 million ($391.5 million) to buy
its shares from the market.
-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
- Interra Resources said its jointly controlled entity
Goldpetrol Join Operating Company Inc has started drilling at
two of its wells in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St tumbles on European summit skepticism
> Euro zone doubts, stock losses support US debt
> Euro falls on fading summit hope, yen jumps sharply
> Gold rises ahead of Euro meeting; Cyprus needs money
> Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)