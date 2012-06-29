SINGAPORE, June 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.28 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5734 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1552.35 0.10% 1.600 US CRUDE 78.37 0.88% 0.680 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks sag on healthcare ruling, euro dips SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine down STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK - Singapore said on Thursday that foreign banks with a relatively large share of deposits in the city-state will be required to locally incorporate their retail operations, forcing them to commit capital here. Separately, DBS said on Friday it has expanded its U.S. commercial paper programme to $15 billion from $5 billion. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on Thursday its yards in the U.S. and Azerbaijan had secured contracts worth a total of about $70 million. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES - Golden Agri said on Thursday it had formed a 50-50 joint venture with Stena Weco, a palm oil transport company, for the international transportation of the Singapore-listed firm's palm oil products. - K-REIT ASIA - K-REIT Asia said on Thursday it had received an approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for its planned listing of 60 million new units at S$1.17 each. MARKET NEWS > Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower > U.S. bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit > Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit > Gold down over 1 pct on US healthcare ruling, Europe > Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)