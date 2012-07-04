Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510
USD/JPY 79.81 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6277 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1617.99 0.04% 0.640
US CRUDE 87.61 -0.06% -0.050
DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43
ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on hopes of policy easing
SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippine at all-time high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- United Overseas Bank said it has priced a S$1.2 billion
bond that will mature in 2022, with a coupon at 3.15 percent.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Water treatment firm Hyflux said it has opened its new
global headquarters in Singapore, with a gross floor area of
more than 400,000 square feet and total cost of about S$60
million.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises on improved risk sentiment
> Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise
> Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains
> Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data
> Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown
> Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hopes
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)