SINGAPORE, July 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.58 -0.47% -6.440 USD/JPY 79.91 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6003 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1607.29 0.18% 2.960 US CRUDE 87.06 -0.18% -0.160 DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip as US jobs report awaited SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads S'pore STOCKS TO WATCH -- AUSSINO GROUP LTD - Bed linen maker Aussino said it has appointed Prime Partners, a boutique advisory and asset management firm, to facilitate a proposed reverse takeover by a Myanmar group linked to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its electronics arm has won new contracts for its rail electronics, traffic management and satellite communications and sensor solutions worth about S$210 million in the second quarter. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK - United Overseas Bank priced a S$1.2 billion lower tier II 10NC5 subordinated bond at par to yield 3.15 percent. The bonds are callable in 2017 and every year till maturity, in 2022, according to IFR. -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said it has priced S$1 billion of non-cumulative non-convertible non-voting Class M preference shares callable in 2018 and from 2022 at a yield of 4 percent a year. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - The independent financial advisor and the independent board committee set up to advise shareholders on conglomerate Fraser and Neave's privatisation offer for its subsidiary Frasers Property (China) Ltd has advised them to vote against the deal, the Business Times reported. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips after global easing fails to inspire > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data > Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)