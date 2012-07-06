SINGAPORE, July 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1367.58 -0.47% -6.440
USD/JPY 79.91 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6003 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1607.29 0.18% 2.960
US CRUDE 87.06 -0.18% -0.160
DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15
ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip as US jobs report awaited
SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
S'pore
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- AUSSINO GROUP LTD
- Bed linen maker Aussino said it has appointed Prime
Partners, a boutique advisory and asset management firm, to
facilitate a proposed reverse takeover by a Myanmar group linked
to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said its electronics arm has won new
contracts for its rail electronics, traffic management and
satellite communications and sensor solutions worth about S$210
million in the second quarter.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK
- United Overseas Bank priced a S$1.2 billion lower tier
II 10NC5 subordinated bond at par to yield 3.15 percent. The
bonds are callable in 2017 and every year till maturity, in
2022, according to IFR.
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP
- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said it has priced S$1
billion of non-cumulative non-convertible non-voting Class M
preference shares callable in 2018 and from 2022 at a yield of 4
percent a year.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- The independent financial advisor and the independent
board committee set up to advise shareholders on conglomerate
Fraser and Neave's privatisation offer for its subsidiary
Frasers Property (China) Ltd has advised them to vote against
the deal, the Business Times reported.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips after global easing fails to inspire
> Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report
> Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates
> Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data
> Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls
> Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)