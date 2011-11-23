SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Singapore shares may open lower on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as investors remain concerned over Europe's worsening debt crisis and data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower than expected pace in the third quarter.

Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp may be in focus after it said on Tuesday that Jiang Li Jun had stepped down as president and been redesignated as a non-executive director.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41% -4.940 USD/JPY 76.96 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9222 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1700.09 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 97.77 -0.24% -0.240 DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46% -53.59 ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44% 0.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day > Bonds rise as Fed mulls more stimulus > Euro resilient; China PMI in focus > Gold up over 1 pct on option bids, technicals weak > Oil up on Iran dispute, IMF lending moves

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SUNSHINE HOLDINGS LTD

- Chinese real estate firm Sunshine Holdings said its wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in Tian Cheng Holdings for 350 million yuan ($55 million). Tian Cheng owns exploration rights over two iron ore mines in China.

-- BRC ASIA LTD

- Steel firm BRC Asia said on Tuesday its net profit for the year ended September 30 fell 30 percent to S$15.2 million, due partly to a fall in gross profit margin as the rise in average steel costs was greater than the increase in average unit selling prices.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.71 percent on Tuesday at 2,717.20 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.46 percent at 11,493.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.41 percent to 1,188.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.07 percent 2,521.28.

