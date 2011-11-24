SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Singapore shares are likely to move lower on Thursday following a tumble in U.S. stocks overnight after a weak German bond sale exacerbated fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Singapore property and construction group TA Corp may be in focus after it said on Wednesday it had secured two contracts worth a total of S$271 million ($208 million) to build two condominiums in the city-state for Allgreen Properties.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.19 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8878 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1687.99 -0.28% -4.800 US CRUDE 95.76 -0.43% -0.420 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells > Gold falls on weak China data, lower US stocks > Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CAPITALAND LTD

- Property developer CapitaLand said on Wednesday it had sold more than 350 apartments on the first day of launch of its 583-unit condominium, Bedok Residences, in Singapore.

-- FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD

- China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd, which has been accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.

-- HISAKA HOLDINGS

- Manufacturing firm Hisaka said its net profit for the full year fell 30.5 percent to S$6.4 million, partly due to a fall in revenue as a result of a slowdown in global manufacturing in the second half of the year.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.5 percent to 2,676.57 points on Wednesday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 2.05 percent to 11,257.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.21 percent to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.43 percent to 2,460.08.

