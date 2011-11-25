SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Singapore shares may open lower on Friday after German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she remained opposed to the use of jointly issued euro bonds to combat the region's worsening debt crisis.

Singapore property developer Keppel Land may be in focus after announcing that work will start on phase two of the Saigon Centre, a mix of retail and dining as well as office and residential development, in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.17 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9342 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD 1694.5 0.01% 0.150 US CRUDE 96.73 0.58% 0.550 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Euro on defensive as debt crisis festers > Gold steadies, eyes second week of falls > Oil up on stock draws, France moots Iran import ban

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- HENG LONG INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore crocodile skin tannery Heng Long said on Thursday the Singapore Exchange had no objection to the delisting of the company from the bourse. Luxury group LVMH had offered to buy the company at S$0.60 per share.

-- CHINA NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

- Singapore-listed China New Town said on Thursday the auction for two land parcels at its Luodian project in China had been postponed due to insufficient bidder interest. The company added that it expects to report a net loss for its full year ending Dec 31, 2011, compared with a net profit a year earlier.

-- CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore logistics firm Chasen Holdings said on Thursday it was not aware of the reason behind the volatility of its share price in the last few days. The company added that its business fundamentals remained sound and that it will be seeking shareholders' approval for a new share buyback mandate.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.02 percent higher on Thursday to 2,677.15 points.

- U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)