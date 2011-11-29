Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street overnight on hopes of more drastic steps to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and a strong start to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

Property developers CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia may be in focus after they said on Tuesday together with Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd, they have been awarded a site in Chongqing, China, for the price of S$1.28 billion ($985.30 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.55 2.92% 33.880 USD/JPY 78.1 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9739 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1709.59 -0.06% -1.000 US CRUDE 97.57 -0.65% -0.680 DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59% 291.23 ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66% 3.98 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S. > Long yields up on Europe hopes, US retail sales > Euro rally pauses as EU meeting, Itlay bond sale loom > Gold surges on euro hopes, biggest gain in 3 weeks > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD

- SIA Engineering said it has signed a tailored support package contract with Airbus to maintain Singapore Airlines' additional fleet of fifteen A330-300 aircract being acquired from Airbus.

-- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD

- Construction firm Tiong Seng said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded a contract to build a condominium in Singapore for S$189.5 million.

-- PAN HONG PROPERTY GROUP LTD

- Developer Pan Hong Property Group said its subsidiary has agreed to sell six parcels of land in Huzhou City, China, for 234.4 million yuan.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late on Monday a strong Singapore dollar is key to the country's economic growth as it ensures the price stability that will enable long-term planning.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.91 percent on Monday to 2,694.43 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average surged 2.59 percent to 11,523.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 2.92 percent to 1,192.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.52 percent to 2,527.34.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview