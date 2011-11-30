SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Singapore shares may rise on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks overnight as better-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for more progress towards a solution for Europe's debt woes boosted sentiment. Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV may be in focus after it said it has secured a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($205.15 million) for the construction of a research vessel. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1195.19 0.22% 2.640 USD/JPY 78.06 0.3% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1716.44 0.13% 2.150 US CRUDE 99.39 -0.40% -0.430 DOW JONES 11555.63 0.28% 32.62 ASIA ADRS 112.97 0.12% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook > Prices sag on U.S. optimism; Europe fears remain > Euro unmoved by EFSF plans, market burned before > Gold rises with equities again, open interest down > Oil rises on U.S. consumer data, Iran-UK row Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange on Tuesday named Chng Lay Chew as chief financial officer effective Dec. 29, filling a position that has been vacant for several months. -- EZRA HOLDINGS - Offshore and marine services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had won a new charter and charter renewals for four offshore support vessels worth $231 million in total. -- UNITED ENGINEERS - United Engineers said it has established a S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note programme and appointed HSBC and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd as the joint arrangers and dealers of the programme. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction firm Lian Beng Group Ltd said it has secured contracts worth S$98 million for building works on a public housing project, a factory and a workers' dormitory in Singapore. -- ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD - Online hotel and travel site Asiatravel.com said it made a net loss of S$1.6 million for the full year ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of S$1.6 million the year before, weighed by higher advertising and promotion expenses. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.23 percent to 2,688.10 points on Tuesday. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.28 percent to 11,555.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.22 percent to 1,195.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.47 percent to 2,515.51. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)