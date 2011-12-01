SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Singapore shares are
likely to rise on Thursday, after a move by major central banks
to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks sent
U.S. markets rallying overnight and eased fears about the euro
zone's debt woes.
The move might also boost the sentiment on Singaporean
lenders DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation and United Overseas Bank.
> Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe
> U.S. Treasuries fall as c.banks boost sentiment
> Euro & risk currencies rally, China PMI looms
> Gold rises nearly 2 pct on cenbank move, China
> Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd may be
in focus after it said it priced its S$500 million ($385
million) perpetual capital securities on Wednesday to yield 5.5
percent.
-- SUNSHINE HOLDINGS LTD
- Sunshine Holdings Ltd said its wholly owned subsidiary has
agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Tian Cheng Holdings Ltd,
which owns two iron ore mines in China, for 350 million yuan.
-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced residences,
said it has established a $2 billion euro medium-term note
programme, whose net proceeds will go towards financing working
capital, asset-enhancement works and corporate requirements like
acquisitions and investments.
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Palm oil firm Wilmar will partner U.S. commodity firm
Gavilon to import and process palm, coconut and palm kernel oils
to serve California and the west coast markets in the United
States, Gavilon said in a statement.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,702.46 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average surged 4.24
percent to 12,045.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
jumped 4.33 percent to 1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rallied 4.17 percent to 2,620.34.
(Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)