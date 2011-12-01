SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Thursday, after a move by major central banks to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks sent U.S. markets rallying overnight and eased fears about the euro zone's debt woes. The move might also boost the sentiment on Singaporean lenders DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1246.96 4.33% 51.770 USD/JPY 77.55 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0715 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1747.59 0.08% 1.450 US CRUDE 100.62 0.26% 0.260 DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24% 490.05 ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39% 4.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe > U.S. Treasuries fall as c.banks boost sentiment > Euro & risk currencies rally, China PMI looms > Gold rises nearly 2 pct on cenbank move, China > Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up Stocks and factors to watch: -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd may be in focus after it said it priced its S$500 million ($385 million) perpetual capital securities on Wednesday to yield 5.5 percent. -- SUNSHINE HOLDINGS LTD - Sunshine Holdings Ltd said its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Tian Cheng Holdings Ltd, which owns two iron ore mines in China, for 350 million yuan. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced residences, said it has established a $2 billion euro medium-term note programme, whose net proceeds will go towards financing working capital, asset-enhancement works and corporate requirements like acquisitions and investments. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Palm oil firm Wilmar will partner U.S. commodity firm Gavilon to import and process palm, coconut and palm kernel oils to serve California and the west coast markets in the United States, Gavilon said in a statement. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,702.46 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average surged 4.24 percent to 12,045.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 4.33 percent to 1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 4.17 percent to 2,620.34. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)