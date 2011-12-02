SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Singapore shares may see
a weak start on Friday after most indices on Wall Street headed
lower overnight. Investors have became more cautious ahead of a
key U.S. jobs report later in the day.
Commodity firm Olam International may be in focus
after it said it plans to spend $50 million to expand its wheat
milling facility in Nigeria. It also said it will invest $49.2
million to set up a irrigated paddy farming and rice milling
facility in the country.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1244.58 -0.19% -2.380
USD/JPY 77.75 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0908 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1743.39 -0.02% -0.350
US CRUDE 99.95 -0.25% -0.250
DOW JONES 12020.03 -0.21% -25.65
ASIA ADRS 117.64 -0.25% -0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St slips, eyes payrolls report
> Prices slide again on reduced investor jitters
> Euro up 4th day vs dollar ahead of US payrolls data
> Gold eases after rally, eyes US jobs report
> Crude falls on economic woes, US jobs data awaited
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
- First Ship Lease Trust said on Thursday it has entered
into a loan agreement with its syndicate of eight lenders for a
six-year amortising term loan worth S$479.6 million.
-- QINGMEI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Qingmei Group, which makes sports shoe soles, said it has
appointed Jackson Tso Sze Wai, its current financial controller,
to take over as the firm's new chief financial officer from Jan
1. He replaces Nelson Au-Yeung Yu Ching.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
2.2 percent on Thursday to 2,761.88 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent
to 12,020.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.19 percent to 1,244.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 0.22 percent to 2,626.20.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)