SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Friday after most indices on Wall Street headed lower overnight. Investors have became more cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day. Commodity firm Olam International may be in focus after it said it plans to spend $50 million to expand its wheat milling facility in Nigeria. It also said it will invest $49.2 million to set up a irrigated paddy farming and rice milling facility in the country. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1244.58 -0.19% -2.380 USD/JPY 77.75 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0908 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1743.39 -0.02% -0.350 US CRUDE 99.95 -0.25% -0.250 DOW JONES 12020.03 -0.21% -25.65 ASIA ADRS 117.64 -0.25% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St slips, eyes payrolls report > Prices slide again on reduced investor jitters > Euro up 4th day vs dollar ahead of US payrolls data > Gold eases after rally, eyes US jobs report > Crude falls on economic woes, US jobs data awaited Stocks and factors to watch: -- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - First Ship Lease Trust said on Thursday it has entered into a loan agreement with its syndicate of eight lenders for a six-year amortising term loan worth S$479.6 million. -- QINGMEI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Qingmei Group, which makes sports shoe soles, said it has appointed Jackson Tso Sze Wai, its current financial controller, to take over as the firm's new chief financial officer from Jan 1. He replaces Nelson Au-Yeung Yu Ching. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.2 percent on Thursday to 2,761.88 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent to 12,020.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.19 percent to 1,244.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.22 percent to 2,626.20. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)