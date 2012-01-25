SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore shares may open lower on Wednesday after talks to restructure Greece's debt stalled and earnings from several U.S. blue chips disappointed investors. Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) may be in focus after its joint venture with United Engineers Ltd won the tender for a commercial site in northeast Singapore with a bid of S$328 million ($258.23 million). SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in Singapore, also runs two shopping malls in the city-state. The Singapore market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.65 -0.1% -1.350 USD/JPY 77.68 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0653 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1665.69 0.01% 0.090 US CRUDE 99.18 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26% -33.07 ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run > Longer-dated prices ease, auctions offset Europe woes > Yen nurses rare losses; Fed meeting eyed > Gold falls from six-week high, FOMC in focus > Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for cracks on a part inside the wings have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft, industry sources said on Tuesday. The checks affect some 20 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines, Dubai's Emirates and Air France . -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its electronics and marine segments have secured new contracts worth about S$350 million ($275 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011. -- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD - Broadway Industrial Group said it expects to record a net loss for the fourth quarter due to impairment charges and operational losses caused by the Thailand flood. -- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - Armstrong Industrial Corp said it expects to post a net loss for October-December, as flooding in Thailand had affected operations at its factories in the country. -- GUOCOLAND LTD - Property developer GuocoLand said its second quarter net profit fell 67 percent to S$12.9 million from a year ago, hurt by a drop in revenue. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.36 on Friday to 2,849.38 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.26 percent to 12,675.75 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.10 percent to 1,314.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.09 percent to 2,786.64. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2702 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)