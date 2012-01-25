SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore shares may
open lower on Wednesday after talks to restructure Greece's debt
stalled and earnings from several U.S. blue chips disappointed
investors.
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) may be in focus
after its joint venture with United Engineers Ltd won
the tender for a commercial site in northeast Singapore with a
bid of S$328 million ($258.23 million).
SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in
Singapore, also runs two shopping malls in the city-state.
The Singapore market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for
cracks on a part inside the wings have found similar flaws on at
least one aircraft, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The checks affect some 20 aircraft operated by Singapore
Airlines, Dubai's Emirates and Air France
.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its
electronics and marine segments have secured new contracts worth
about S$350 million ($275 million) in the fourth quarter of
2011.
-- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD
- Broadway Industrial Group said it expects to record a net
loss for the fourth quarter due to impairment charges and
operational losses caused by the Thailand flood.
-- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD
- Armstrong Industrial Corp said it expects to post a net
loss for October-December, as flooding in Thailand had affected
operations at its factories in the country.
-- GUOCOLAND LTD
- Property developer GuocoLand said its second quarter net
profit fell 67 percent to S$12.9 million from a year ago, hurt
by a drop in revenue.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.36 on Friday to 2,849.38 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.26 percent
to 12,675.75 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 0.10 percent to 1,314.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 0.09 percent to 2,786.64.
