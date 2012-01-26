SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore shares may
open higher on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street
overnight after a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates
rock-bottom for at least two more years.
Singapore shipping firm Jaya Holdings Ltd may be
in focus after it said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede had
expressed interest to acquire some of its assets, but no
agreement had been reached yet.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1326.06 0.87% 11.410
USD/JPY 77.78 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1710.69 0.08% 1.300
US CRUDE 99.95 0.55% 0.550
DOW JONES 12756.96 0.64% 81.21
ASIA ADRS 125.30 1.94% 2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Fed, Apple restart Wall Street's advance
> Fed's extended low-rate vow lifts bond prices
> Dollar off its post-Fed levels
> Gold surges 2.5 pct, above $1,700 after Fed
> Oil up as Fed sees low rates through late 2014
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- CHINA AUTO CORP LTD, NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD
- China Auto Corp said its associate Neftech had signed a
multi-million dollar agreement with American President Lines, a
unit of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines, to sell
its fuel saving systems to the firm.
-- BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LTD
- Banyan Tree said TMB Bank Public Co Ltd had withdrawn its
lawsuit against its unit Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public
Co Ltd. TMB had asked Thailand's central bankruptcy court to
revoke a resolution of Laguna's extraordinary general meeting
(EGM) as TMB was not allowed to attend the EGM.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.48 percent on Wednesday to 2,891.64 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.64
percent to 12,756.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 0.87 percent to 1,326.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was 1.14 percent higher at 2,818.31.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)