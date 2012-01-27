SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Singapore shares may
have a cautious start on Friday after U.S. stocks fell
overnight, as investors await clearer signals on the direction
of the global economy ahead of a European Union summit next
week.
Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd may be in focus after
it reported record annual profit for 2011 and gave a bullish
outlook as high oil prices and strong demand for deepwater rigs
are set to fuel growth at the world's largest rig-builder.
Singapore forestry firm, United Fiber System Ltd,
said it has entered a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse
takeover deal with the owner of Indonesian coal miner PT Golden
Energy Mines Tbk.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1318.43 -0.57% -7.620
USD/JPY 77.42 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9453 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1719.49 -0.03% -0.550
US CRUDE 99.72 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12734.63 -0.18% -22.33
ASIA ADRS 125.09 -0.18% -0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
> January U.S. rally interrupted as buyers pull back
> U.S. debt prices climb on Fed stance, Europe fears
> U.S. dollar carried away by Fed pledge
> Gold eases off highs to end flat
> Oil ends up on Fed plan, U.S. data, Iran threat
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK
- Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company PT
Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk said late on Thursday it will stop
servicing its debt in a move that will affect $418 million in
repayments.
-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
- Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust announced on
Thursday a distribution per unit of 2.16 Singapore cents for its
third quarter, beating its IPO forecast by 14.9 percent, mainly
due to higher portfolio occupancy and positive rental revisions.
-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- The manager of Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust said on
Friday it has sold a property known as Somerset Gordon Heights
Melbourne in Australia for A$11.7 million ($12.5 million).
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.10 percent on Thursday to 2,894.43 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.18 percent
to 12,734.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.57 percent to 1,318.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.46 percent to 2,805.28.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
($1 = 0.9392 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)