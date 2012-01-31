SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore shares may
slip on Tuesday after stalled talks between private bondholders
and the government to restructure their Greek debt weighed on
U.S. equities overnight.
Commodity trader Olam International Ltd may be in
focus after it said it was partnering Russian Dairy Company LCC
(RUSMOLCO) in the dairy and grains business and will jointly
invest $400 million in Russia over the next five years.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1313.01 -0.25% -3.320
USD/JPY 76.36 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8474 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1729.44 0.05% 0.800
US CRUDE 99.08 0.30% 0.300
DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05% -6.74
ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74% -0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience
> Prices rise on fear Greece troubles may strike Portugal
> Yen strength vs USD in focus; euro pressured
> Spot gold turns positive, up 0.03 pct
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD
- Singapore's low cost carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
reported its third consecutive quarterly loss and
warned of a possible "significant" annual loss, mainly due to
problems with its Australian operation and soaring fuel prices.
It posted a net loss of S$S$17.4 million ($13.9 million) for
October-December compared with a profit of S$22.5 million a year
ago.
-- TELECOM FIRMS
- Singapore's telecommunications regulator, the Infocomm
Development Authority, is introducing several changes to improve
the quality of mobile phone and broadband services, from better
coverage to allowing consumers to cap data-roaming charges, the
Straits Times said on Tuesday.
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD
- Neptune Orient Lines, the world's sixth-largest container
shipping firm, said on Monday average revenue per container fell
14 percent in the six weeks to Dec. 30 due to lower rates in
major trade lanes.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange Ltd said investors in the
United States can now directly trade two of its futures
contracts, the FTSE China A50 and MSCI Asia APEX 50 futures from
within the country.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.96 percent on Monday to 2,888.29 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent
to 12,653.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.25 percent to 1,313.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.16 percent to 2,811.94.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)