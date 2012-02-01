SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Singapore shares may open lower on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data stoked concern over the resilience of the country's economic growth. Public transport operator SMRT Corp is set to be in focus after it said its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 14 percent to S$37 million ($29.5 million), hurt by higher operating expenses. It also warned the profitability of its train operations in the next 12 months will be hurt by the costs of recent disruptions to train services. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1312.41 -0.05% -0.600 USD/JPY 76.26 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8005 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1736.59 -0.03% -0.600 US CRUDE 98.5 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16% -20.81 ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street ends strong January on flat note > Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes > Elusive Greek deal weighs on euro > Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August > Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge Stocks and factors to watch: -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns offices and retail properties, said its third quarter distribution per unit was 1.428 Singapore cents, 15.5 percent above its forecast. -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering, a unit of Singapore Airlines, said its third-quarter net profit rose 5.3 percent to S$63.5 million, helped by higher revenue from fleet management and an increase in airframe and component overhaul work. -- CHIP ENG SENG CORPORATION LTD - Chip Eng Seng said a wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded a S$125 million contract from Singapore's Housing & Development Board for building works in the city-state. -- TIONG WOON CORPORATION HOLDING LTD - Singapore engineering and construction firm Tiong Woon said a subsidiary has clinched a contract to help build what it says will be the city-state's largest sea water desalination plant. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.64 percent on Tuesday to 2,906.69 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.16 percent at 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched 0.05 percent lower to 1,312.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished 0.07 percent higher to 2,813.84. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)