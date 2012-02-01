SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Singapore shares may open
lower on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data stoked concern over the
resilience of the country's economic growth.
Public transport operator SMRT Corp is set to be
in focus after it said its third-quarter net profit fell nearly
14 percent to S$37 million ($29.5 million), hurt by higher
operating expenses.
It also warned the profitability of its train operations in
the next 12 months will be hurt by the costs of recent
disruptions to train services.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1312.41 -0.05% -0.600
USD/JPY 76.26 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8005 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1736.59 -0.03% -0.600
US CRUDE 98.5 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16% -20.81
ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19% 0.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns offices and retail
properties, said its third quarter distribution per unit was
1.428 Singapore cents, 15.5 percent above its forecast.
-- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD
- SIA Engineering, a unit of Singapore Airlines,
said its third-quarter net profit rose 5.3 percent to S$63.5
million, helped by higher revenue from fleet management and an
increase in airframe and component overhaul work.
-- CHIP ENG SENG CORPORATION LTD
- Chip Eng Seng said a wholly-owned subsidiary has been
awarded a S$125 million contract from Singapore's Housing &
Development Board for building works in the city-state.
-- TIONG WOON CORPORATION HOLDING LTD
- Singapore engineering and construction firm Tiong Woon
said a subsidiary has clinched a contract to help build what it
says will be the city-state's largest sea water desalination
plant.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.64 percent on Tuesday to 2,906.69 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.16 percent
at 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched 0.05
percent lower to 1,312.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index
finished 0.07 percent higher to 2,813.84.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)