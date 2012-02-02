SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Singapore shares are
likely to rise on Thursday, following overnight gains in U.S.
equity on increased optimism that Greece will avoid a messy
default and upbeat global manufacturing data.
Main subway operator SMRT Corporation Ltd, whose
chief executive resigned last month after a spate of train
breakdowns, may be in focus after it said it is investing S$195
million ($155 million) to upgrade its signal system.
Analysts have warned SMRT's costs are expected to rise
faster than revenues in coming years as the firm is under
pressure to upgrade train services and improve maintenance.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1324.09 0.89% 11.680
USD/JPY 76.13 -0.12% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8439 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1745.19 0.09% 1.490
US CRUDE 97.39 -0.23% -0.220
DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66% 83.55
ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40% 1.74
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece
> Prices fall as risk sentiment improves
> Dollar pressured as risk appetite improves
> Gold rises on economic optimism, eyes pullback
> Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Frasers Commercial Trust, which owns offices, said on
Wednesday its distribution per unit for October-December rose 21
percent to 1.51 Singapore cents, helped by higher revenue from
its properties.
-- TUAN SING HOLDINGS LTD
- Property developer Tuan Sing said its net profit in the
fourth quarter dropped 34 percent to S$25.2 million, hurt by
higher costs and a smaller fair value gain compared to a year
ago.
-- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD
- Department store operator Parkson Retail Asia said it has
appointed Koh Huat Lai to be its chief financial officer with
immediate effect.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.07 percent on Wednesday to 2,904.76 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.66 percent
to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.89
percent at 1,324.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
1.22 percent to 2,848.27.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)