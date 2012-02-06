SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore stocks are set for a strong start after better-than-expected jobs data from the United States pushed Tokyo and Seoul shares more than 1 percent higher on Monday. Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest rig-builder, may be in focus after it said it has secured a $792.5 million contract to build a drillship for Sete Brasil, a unit of state-oil firm Petrobras SA. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.9 1.46% 19.360 USD/JPY 76.53 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9259 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1730.99 0.30% 5.190 US CRUDE 97.63 -0.21% -0.220 DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23% 156.82 ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19% 1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Nasdaq vaults to 11-year high on surge in US jobs > US bonds sell off as jobs report cuts bets on stimulus > Euro softens as Greek deadline looms > Gold continues to extend losses, down 2 percent > Oil up sharply on US jobs surge, Iran Stocks and factors to watch: -- ARTIVISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD - Artivision Technologies, a Singapore firm that specialises in online video advertising, said on Sunday its technology may be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil and gas firm Swiber Holdings said on Monday it has secured contracts worth a total of around $216 million for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering services in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The company also said that its Middle East joint venture has won a contract valued at over $38 million for vessel chartering services in the Middle East. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust Management Ltd said on Friday that Chong Kee Hiong had resigned as chief executive officer with effect from today. Ronald Tay Boon Hwee will replace him subject to approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Friday its securities daily average value of S$1.3 billion ($1.05 billion) in January was 47 percent higher than December 2011, but down 27 percent from a year earlier. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.58 percent on Friday to 2,917.95 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 1.23 percent to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.46 percent to 1,344.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.61 percent to 2,905.66. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)