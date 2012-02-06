SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore stocks are set
for a strong start after better-than-expected jobs data from the
United States pushed Tokyo and Seoul shares more than 1 percent
higher on Monday.
Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest
rig-builder, may be in focus after it said it has secured a
$792.5 million contract to build a drillship for Sete Brasil, a
unit of state-oil firm Petrobras SA.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1344.9 1.46% 19.360
USD/JPY 76.53 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9259 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1730.99 0.30% 5.190
US CRUDE 97.63 -0.21% -0.220
DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23% 156.82
ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19% 1.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Nasdaq vaults to 11-year high on surge in US jobs
> US bonds sell off as jobs report cuts bets on stimulus
> Euro softens as Greek deadline looms
> Gold continues to extend losses, down 2 percent
> Oil up sharply on US jobs surge, Iran
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- ARTIVISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
- Artivision Technologies, a Singapore firm that specialises
in online video advertising, said on Sunday its technology may
be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel
Corp.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas firm Swiber Holdings said on Monday
it has secured contracts worth a total of around $216 million
for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering
services in Southeast Asia and South Asia.
The company also said that its Middle East joint venture
has won a contract valued at over $38 million for vessel
chartering services in the Middle East.
-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust Management Ltd said on
Friday that Chong Kee Hiong had resigned as chief executive
officer with effect from today. Ronald Tay Boon Hwee will
replace him subject to approval by the Monetary Authority of
Singapore.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Friday its securities daily
average value of S$1.3 billion ($1.05 billion) in January was 47
percent higher than December 2011, but down 27 percent from a
year earlier.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.58 percent on Friday to 2,917.95 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 1.23
percent to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 1.46 percent to 1,344.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 1.61 percent to 2,905.66.
($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)