SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Singapore shares may drift lower on Tuesday after U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on lingering certainty about the euro zone's debt crisis, with Greek leaders delaying bailout talks. Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd may be in focus after it named a former Goldman Sachs top Asian banker as its chief executive officer, easing worries over a recent spate of senior level departures. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.33 -0.04% -0.570 USD/JPY 76.56 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9136 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1719.49 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE 97.18 0.28% 0.270 DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13% -17.10 ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41% -0.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St edges lower after string of gains > Wall St moves to the defensive with more US Treasuries > Euro resilient; Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Gold down on dollar index rise, Greek debt jitters > Brent jumps to 6-month high on Europe cold snap Stocks and factors to watch: -- SIM LIAN GROUP LTD - Singapore property development and construction firm Sim Lian said on Monday 32 of its 48 penthouses in Tampines, eastern Singapore, were sold over the first weekend. Prices start from S$1.1 million ($880,200) for the penthouses. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - The manager of Singapore's CapitaMall Trust said on Monday Wilson Tan Wee Yan had been appointed as deputy chief executive officer of the company with effect from Feb 4. Tan joined CapitaMall Trust from the firm's parent, CapitaMalls Asia . -- AZTECH GROUP LTD - Singapore's Aztech Group said on Monday that despite an increase in revenue, it will record a loss for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2011, compared with a profit a year earlier due to lower margin and higher fuel cost. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.76 percent on Monday to 2,940.10 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.13 percent to 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.04 percent to 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.13 percent to 2,901.99. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)