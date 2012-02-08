SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Singapore shares face a cautious start on Wednesday after Greece delayed a decision over the unpopular terms of a new European bailout, taking the edge off investors' appetite for fresh gains. Budget carrier Tiger Airways Ltd may be in focus after it said it is beginning a search for a chief executive officer to succeed Chin Yau Seng, who will return to Singapore Airlines Ltd. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9663 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1744.85 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 98.73 0.33% 0.320 DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07 ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late > Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near > Euro scales 8-week peak vs dlr on Greece deal hope > Gold rises nearly 2 pct on Greece bailout optimism > Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage Stocks and factors to watch: -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said it recently signed 86,900 square metres of new and expansion leases in China, achieving a total leased area of about 5.8 million square metres in the country. -- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST, BERLIAN LAJU - First Ship Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on their payment obligations for three chemical tankers. -- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD - Commodities trader Glencore International plc is raising its stake in Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy Ltd, a trader in marine fuel products, to 89.04 percent from 51.54 percent. -- SATS LTD - Ground handling firm Sats said its third quarter net profit fell 25 percent to S$38.2 million ($30.68 million) from a year ago, weighed by a loss on the disposal of its British food business Daniels Group. -- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Osim International, which makes massage chairs, said its fourth quarter net profit rose 0.8 percent to S$17 million, helped by higher sales. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.6 percent to 2,957.78 points on Tuesday. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.26 percent at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.20 percent to 1,347.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.07 percent higher at 2,904.08. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2451 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)