SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Singapore shares may
start weaker on Thursday after a run of gains this week, as
investors prepare for Chinese inflation data later in the day
and wait to see if a deal can be finally reached for a Greek
bailout.
Commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd will be in
focus after appointing José Luiz Glaser as chief executive
officer of its agriculture business, Noble Agri Ltd.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1349.96 0.22% 2.910
USD/JPY 77.05 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0087 -- 0.026
SPOT GOLD 1730.99 -0.14% -2.400
US CRUDE 98.93 0.22% 0.220
DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04% 5.75
ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74% 0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell
> U.S. bonds slightly lower in late trade
> Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix
> Gold down nearly 1 pct on technicals, euro jitters
> Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
- Drug stent maker Bionsensors said its third quarter net
profit surged to S$291.5 million from S$13.3 million a year
earlier, boosted by a one-off operating gain as a result of the
acquisition of JW Medical Systems.
-- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD
- Raffles Education said its net profit in October-December
fell 10 percent to S$3.5 million, dragged by a fall in revenue
from China due to lower enrolments in the country's private
institutions.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.83 percent on Wednesday to 2,982.20 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.04 percent
higher at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.22 percent to 1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 0.41 percent to 2,915.86.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)