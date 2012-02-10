SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore shares may
open higher on Friday, boosted by hopes for progress in the euro
zone and a better-than-expected earnings from Southeast Asia's
biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings.
Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on
economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second
bailout.
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings may be in focus after posting
an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan
growth propelled key net interest income up by 17 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990
USD/JPY 77.62 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1729.99 -0.06% -1.010
US CRUDE 99.74 -0.10% -0.100
DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51
ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall Street
> US Treasuries fall as Greek deal damps safety demand
> Euro hits 2-month high vs dollar on Greek deal
> Gold down as technical selling offsets Greek hopes
> Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore agriculture firm Olam International said on
Thursday it has bought Nigerian biscuits and candy maker
Titanium Holding Company SA for $167 million.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Singapore food and beverage and property conglomerate
Fraser and Neave said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit
fell 23 percent from a year ago to S$177.1 million ($142
million), partly hurt by the loss of its Coca-Cola business and
the floods in Thailand.
-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed China Fishery Group said on Thursday its
first-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to $23.8 million from a
year earlier, helped by higher sales of fish.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.03 percent down on Thursday to 2,981.17 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.05
percent to 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 0.15 percent to 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 0.39 percent to 2,927.23.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)