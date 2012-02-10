SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday, boosted by hopes for progress in the euro zone and a better-than-expected earnings from Southeast Asia's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings. Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second bailout. Singapore's DBS Group Holdings may be in focus after posting an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income up by 17 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.62 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1729.99 -0.06% -1.010 US CRUDE 99.74 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall Street > US Treasuries fall as Greek deal damps safety demand > Euro hits 2-month high vs dollar on Greek deal > Gold down as technical selling offsets Greek hopes > Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal Stocks and factors to watch: -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore agriculture firm Olam International said on Thursday it has bought Nigerian biscuits and candy maker Titanium Holding Company SA for $167 million. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Singapore food and beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 23 percent from a year ago to S$177.1 million ($142 million), partly hurt by the loss of its Coca-Cola business and the floods in Thailand. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed China Fishery Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to $23.8 million from a year earlier, helped by higher sales of fish. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.03 percent down on Thursday to 2,981.17 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.05 percent to 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.15 percent to 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.39 percent to 2,927.23. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)