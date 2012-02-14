SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore shares may open slightly higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose overnight, but gains may be capped ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting this week to approve a second bailout for Greece. CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may be in focus after it posted a 20 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit due to lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains. The developer also said its residential business in Singapore remains healthy and it was positive about China's property market in the long-term. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.77 0.68% 9.130 USD/JPY 77.52 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9637 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 -0.18% -3.100 US CRUDE 100.65 -0.26% -0.260 DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81 ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs > Prices end near flat in choppy trading > Euro gains on Greek deal, but doubts remain > Gold ekes out gain but technical selling weighs > Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions Stocks and factors to watch: -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD - Insurance company Great Eastern said its fourth quarter net profit fell 19 percent to S$68.9 million from a year ago, hurt by lower earnings from its insurance operations. -- AMTEK ENGINEERING LTD - Precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering said its net profit for October-December tumbled 39 percent to $8 million from a year ago, due to lower sales of its mass storage products as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by floods in Thailand. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said it has priced the issue of S$1 billion fixed rate subordinated notes which are due in 2022. The notes will initially bear a fixed coupon of 3.3 percent per annum with interest paid twice a year. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its marine arm ST Marine, has won two shipbuilding contracts worth about S$75 million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific. -- LONZA GROUP - Swiss drug firm Lonza Group confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with the South African government to set up a joint venture to manufacture the main chemicals used in drugs to treat HIV. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.55 percent on Monday to 2,976.34 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.57 percent to 12,874.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.68 percent to 1,351.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.95 percent higher at 2,931.39. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)