SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore shares may
open slightly higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose
overnight, but gains may be capped ahead of a euro zone finance
ministers' meeting this week to approve a second bailout for
Greece.
CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, may be in focus after it posted a 20 percent fall in
fourth quarter net profit due to lower earnings from
developments and smaller portfolio gains.
The developer also said its residential business in
Singapore remains healthy and it was positive about China's
property market in the long-term.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1351.77 0.68% 9.130
USD/JPY 77.52 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9637 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1719.39 -0.18% -3.100
US CRUDE 100.65 -0.26% -0.260
DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81
ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs
> Prices end near flat in choppy trading
> Euro gains on Greek deal, but doubts remain
> Gold ekes out gain but technical selling weighs
> Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD
- Insurance company Great Eastern said its fourth quarter
net profit fell 19 percent to S$68.9 million from a year ago,
hurt by lower earnings from its insurance operations.
-- AMTEK ENGINEERING LTD
- Precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering said its net
profit for October-December tumbled 39 percent to $8 million
from a year ago, due to lower sales of its mass storage products
as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by floods in
Thailand.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said it has
priced the issue of S$1 billion fixed rate subordinated notes
which are due in 2022. The notes will initially bear a fixed
coupon of 3.3 percent per annum with interest paid twice a year.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore Technologies Engineering said its marine arm ST
Marine, has won two shipbuilding contracts worth about S$75
million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific.
-- LONZA GROUP
- Swiss drug firm Lonza Group confirmed on Monday that it
was in talks with the South African government to set up a joint
venture to manufacture the main chemicals used in drugs to treat
HIV.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.55 percent on Monday to 2,976.34 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.57
percent to 12,874.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.68 percent to 1,351.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index
ended 0.95 percent higher at 2,931.39.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)