SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore shares are set to consolidate near six-month highs, with commodities firm Olam International Ltd in the limelight after reporting a 12 percent fall in quarterly net profit. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270 USD/JPY 78.39 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE 100.92 0.18% 0.180 DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24 ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece > Prices gain as retail sales disappoint, Europe weighs > Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing > Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, tracks euro > Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe Stocks and factors to watch: -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - The commodities firm was hit by margin weakness in its industrial raw material segment, but gave a positive outlook on Tuesday. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd said its net profit for the three months ended December more than doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on higher orders and strong margins. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said its net profit in October-December rose 11 percent to $91.2 million compared with a year ago due to growth in China, and was looking for acquisitions. -- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD - Supplier of marine fuel Chemoil said it recorded a fourth quarter net profit of $19.5 million, reversing from a loss of $1.8 million a year earlier, helped by a surge in revenue and higher gross contribution per metric ton. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm ST Aerospace said it has been awarded a contract worth $15 million a year to support Korean low fare airline Eastar Jet's engines over 10 years. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.37 percent on Tuesday to 2,987.41 points, its strongest close since early August. - The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent higher at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.09 percent at 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.02 percent to 2,931.83. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview