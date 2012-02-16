SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Singapore shares may drift lower on Thursday after data showed the city-state's GDP shrank 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, and delays to a bailout deal for Greece added to investors' unease. Singapore Airlines Ltd may be in focus after it said it filled 65.5 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in January, lower than 68.6 percent reported in December and 67.9 percent for the same month a year ago. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.23 -0.54% -7.270 USD/JPY 78.47 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9206 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1726.69 -0.04% -0.760 US CRUDE 101.72 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76% -97.33 ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10% 1.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower > U.S. bonds steady with investors watching Greece > Euro slips on possible delay on Greek bailout > Gold up on China, inflation concerns; Greece eyed > Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks Stocks and factors to watch: -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - Singapore's SIA Engineering, which provides aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, said on Wednesday it had opened a line maintenance facility in San Francisco. The network covers 28 airports in seven countries. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources and its subsidiaries said on Wednesday they had launched a yield improvement policy to produce more palm oil from less land. -- RAMBA ENERGY LTD - Singapore's Ramba Energy said on Wednesday its subsidiary, PT RichLand Logistics Indonesia, had secured a contract to provide warehousing management and transport services to PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical TBK beginning March 2012. The value of the contract was however not disclosed. -- LMA INTERNATIONAL - Singapore-listed medical equipment company LMA International said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net sales rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to $31.2 million, buoyed by stronger demand in its markets. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.81 percent on Wednesday to 3,011.68 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.76 percent to 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.54 percent to 1,343.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.55 percent to 2,915.83. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)