SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Singapore shares may
open higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks on the back
of encouraging economic data from the world's largest economy
and hopes that Greece will secure a second bailout.
Investors are likely to watch the Singapore government's
budget, which will be announced later in the day, as businesses
are expected to face new measures that will make it harder for
them to hire cheap foreign workers.
Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second
largest rig builder, may also be in focus after announcing its
subsidiary PPL Shipyard has won a $213 million contract to build
a jack-up drilling rig for Safin Gulf FZCO.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2343 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1358.04 1.1% 14.810
USD/JPY 78.8 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9861 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1727.64 -0.04% -0.760
US CRUDE 102.3 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 12904.08 0.96% 123.13
ASIA ADRS 130.78 0.93% 1.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Best day in two weeks lifts S&P to 9-month high
> US bond prices drop as economy, Europe ease safety bid
> Euro perks up on Greek hopes, yen sags
> Gold flat as Greek deal optimism erases losses
> Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD
- Singapore's SIA Engineering said on Thursday it had
secured a five-year contract with VietJet Air, a low-cost
airline based in Hanoi. SIA Engineering will provide inventory
technical management services, including spares pooling and
support, as well as component repair and overhaul.
The value of the contract was not disclosed.
-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Singapore's Frasers Commercial Trust said on Thursday it
agreed to acquire 50 percent of Athllon Drive Landholding Trust,
which owns office complex Caroline Chisholm Centre in
Australia's Canberra, for A$83 million ($89 million).
-- KS ENERGY LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm KS Energy said on
Thursday its subsidiary had secured two contracts worth a total
of around S$15 million from a Chinese shipyard. KS Energy will
supply equipment and ancillary services for the construction of
two jack-up rigs.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.14 percent on Thursday to 2,977.20 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.96
percent to 12,904.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 1.10 percent to 1,358.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 1.51 percent to 2,959.85.
($1 = 0.9331 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)